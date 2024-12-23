The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) is likely to release the provisional answer key of the All India BAR Exam 19 ( AIBE 19 ) soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com .

The AIBE exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

Steps to download AIBE 19 answer key 2024

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference