The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has postponed the registration deadline for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) 19. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till November 15, 2024. The last date to make the payment is November 18, 2024.

The correction window will close on November 22, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 22 and the admit card will be released on December 15, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India.

The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

Here’s the revised exam schedule.

Steps to register for AIBE 19

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE XIV registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

