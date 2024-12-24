The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( IRDAI ) has released the Assistant Manager Phase I exam scorecard 2024. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website irdai.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on November 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 49 Assistant Manager posts. Earlier, Phase I was released and the Phase II descriptive examination was conducted on December 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Manager Phase I scorecard

Visit the official website irdai.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Careers—Notifications/ Vacancies Click on the Assistant Manager Phase I scorecard link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager Phase I scorecard 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).