The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released the Assistant Manager Phase I exam scorecard 2024. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website irdai.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on November 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 49 Assistant Manager posts. Earlier, Phase I was released and the Phase II descriptive examination was conducted on December 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Manager Phase I scorecard

  1. Visit the official website irdai.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the Careers—Notifications/ Vacancies

  3. Click on the Assistant Manager Phase I scorecard link

  4. Login and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager Phase I scorecard 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).

