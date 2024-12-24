IRDAI Assistant Manager Phase 1 scorecard out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website irdai.gov.in.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released the Assistant Manager Phase I exam scorecard 2024. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website irdai.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on November 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 49 Assistant Manager posts. Earlier, Phase I was released and the Phase II descriptive examination was conducted on December 21, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Asst Manager Phase I scorecard
Visit the official website irdai.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Careers—Notifications/ Vacancies
Click on the Assistant Manager Phase I scorecard link
Login and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Asst Manager Phase I scorecard 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.