The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the results of the Stenographer recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, 15x candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase II exam. The exam was conducted on October 5, 2024. The Commission had notified a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

Steps to download Steno 2024

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

