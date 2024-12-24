Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Psychiatric Social Worker posts (Advt. No. 38 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 1, 2025. The examination was conducted on December 22 at Cuttack in two shifts — from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 13 vacancies.

Steps to download PSW answer key 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PSW answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PSW answer key 2024.