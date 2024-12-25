The National Institute of Design has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.nid.edu .

NID DAT Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The exam will be held for admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Master of Design (M.Des.) programs. The results for B.Des. and M.Des. programs will be released on April 1, 2025, and February 17, 2025, respectively.

Direct link to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) notification.

Direct link to Master of Design (M.Des.) notification.

Steps to download NID DAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the NID DAT Prelims admit card 2025 link Key in your loin details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NID DAT admit card 2025.