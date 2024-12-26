The Department of School Education, Telangana will soon release the admit card for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 ( TG TET 2025 II ) on December 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in .

The exam will be conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts — Session I from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The results are likely to be released on February 5, 2025.

Steps to download TG TET 2024 II admit card