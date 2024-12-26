The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit card for Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Stenographer, Steno Typist, and Urdu Typist written examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR-based written exam is scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2024. For each wrong answer, there shall be a negative marking of 1/4th of the allotted marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit cards 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD tab Click on the Jr. Scale Stenographer, Jr. Stenographer, Steno Typist, and Urdu Typist admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.