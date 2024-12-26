State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha has released the revised exam schedule for the Laboratory Assistant-cum- Storekeepers posts 2024. As per the notification, the exam has been rescheduled for January 12, 2025, from 9.00 am to 11.00 am. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 29, 2024.

The written examination for Junior Assistants and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) will be conducted as per the schedule i.e., on December 29 in two shifts — 8.00 am to 10.30 am and 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 101 vacancies, of which 39 vacancies are for Junior Assistant posts, 8 for PETs, and 54 for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts. Meanwhile, candidates can download their hall tickets for the posts of Jr. Asst. and PETs from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

Meanwhile, candidates can download their hall tickets for the posts of Jr. Asst. and PETs from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

