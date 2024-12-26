The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Senior Scientific Assistant, Forensic Science Laboratory exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants can submit objections, if any, by December 31, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Steps to download SSA answer key 2024

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the SSA answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

