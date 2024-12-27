The Delhi High Court has started the online application for the recruitment of direct recruitment of Delhi Higher Judicial Service by holding the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till January 10, 2025, by 5.30 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 16 vacancies. The examination will be held on February 2, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 35 years and have not attained the age of 45 years on January 1, 2024.

Professional Qualification: Candidates must have been continuously practicing as an Advocate for not less than seven years as of the last date of January 10, 2025.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the fees Rs 2000 for General Category candidates and Rs 500 for reserved category candidates [Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more) should be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Internet Banking/UPI.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce

How to apply for Delhi High Court HJS Exam

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the public notices tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Submit it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.