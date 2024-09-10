Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Stage III exam will be conducted on September 14 in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A total of 98 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download PA Stage III admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PA Stage III admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.