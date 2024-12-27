Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts under Advt. No. 11/2022. As per the notification, the computer-based recruitment test will be conducted on January 6 and 7 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at tspsc.gov.in on January 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 181 EO vacancies.

Direct link to EO exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download TSPSC EO admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EO/ CDPO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference