The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download the syllabus through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

About NEET UG

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), is an Indian nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

How to check the syllabus

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news Click on the syllabus link Check and download the syllabus

Direct link to download the syllabus.