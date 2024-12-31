Allahabad HC recruitment 2024: Admit card out for Group C, D posts, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.
The Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2025, in 16 cities in Uttar Pradesh.
Group C, D exam schedule
|Name of the Post
|Date/Day
|Exam Time
|Driver Grade-IV
|January 4, 2025
|10.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Group- ‘C’ Clerical Cadre
|January 4, 2025
|3.00 pm to 4.30 pm
|Stenographer Grade III
|January 5, 2025
|10.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Group- ‘D’
|January 5, 2025
|3.00 pm to 4.30 pm
“The Admit Card with the Exam Centre for the said Examinations (Post-Wise) is being issued online separately in due course. It is clarified that the Exam Centre(s) of a candidate having examination for more than 01 post (applied for) will be in the same city,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Group C and D exam city slip
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the “High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Recruitment Examinations 2024-25” link
- Click on the Group C and D exam city slip link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the exam city slip and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.