India Post GDS 6th merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the sixth merit list from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The Indian Post released the sixth merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in July 2024 and the fourth merit list of shortlisted candidates for Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand & Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.
Steps to download GDS July Result 2024
- Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
- Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link
- Click on the relevant circle
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.