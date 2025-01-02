The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their online application through the official website opsc.gov.in from January 10, 2025, to February 10, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 265 posts.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as of the 1st day of January 2024, i.e. he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

How to apply for the Civil Services exam

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Fill the application Save the application form Take a print out for future reference