Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 12, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 29, 2024.

“It is for information of all the eligible candidates who are appearing in the written test for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon notified vide notification no 05-PSC (DR-P) of 2024 dated:02.08.2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 29.12.2024 (Sunday) is hereby postponed and shall now be held on 12.01.2025 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 VAS posts, of which 174 vacancies are for the post of Animal Husbandry Deptt and 2 for Sheep Husbandry Deptt posts.