Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Group-B) in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 16/2024). As per the notification, the interview/ viva-voce test will be conducted from January 20 to 31 in two shifts: 8.00 am and 12.00 noon.

The subject knowledge test was conducted on November 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 805 AMO vacancies.

Steps to download AMO interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO 2024 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AMO interview schedule 2025.