The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the shortlist of the candidates shortlisted for the interview process for the recruitment of the post of Deputy Architect in the Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. Eligible candidates check the shortlist for the interview process through the official website upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire foe 53 posts. The commission has shortlisted 117 candidates for the interview process.

How to check the shortlist

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the shortlist.