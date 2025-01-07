The Indian Air Force ( IAF ) has opened the application window for the Agniveervayu intake 01/2026 under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till January 27, 2025.

The examination tentatively scheduled to be held on March 22, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates born between January 1 2005 and July 1, 2008 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum 50 % marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. For more details, refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Examination fee of Rs 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Steps to apply for Agniveervayu 01/2026

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the application link against Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026.