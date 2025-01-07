The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has started the online application form for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident. Eligible candidates can fill out the form through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in until January 20, 2025,, at 5:00 p.m.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 220 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

“All provisionally eligible candidates who wish to fill the application for JR posts for the January 2025 session are required to deposit a security amount of Rs. 25,000 through electronic fund transfer,” reads the official notification.

How to fill out the online application

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

