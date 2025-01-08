The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts today, January 8. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 15 posts — 13 males and 2 females. The upper age limit to apply for this post is 30 years as on January 8, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Inspector posts.