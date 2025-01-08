The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has released the revised exam schedule of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test ( MHT CET ) 2025. As per the official notification, the MHT CET exam will commence on March 19 and conclude on May 2, 2025. Eligible candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The MAH- M.P.Ed-CET 2025 and MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025 will be held on March 19, followed by MAH- M.P.Ed- Field Test (Offline) scheduled for March 20, and 21, 2025. MAH-MCA CET-2025 will be conducted on March 23, 2025. MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT- CET-2025 will be conducted from March 24 to 26, 2025. The examinations will conclude with MAH-B.BBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS/MBA Integrated/MCA Integrated CET 2025 scheduled for April 29, 30, and May 2, 2025.

Steps to download MHT CET revised exam schedule

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the notification section Click on MHT CET 2025 revised tentative exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MHT CET 2025 revised exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.