The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the merit list for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 590 candidates, including 470 male and 120 female candidates. The final shortlisted candidates will join the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and the 35th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, which will commence in April 2025.

As per the official notification, the list of the 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier based on the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

How to check the final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the result link Check the result Download the result PDF

Direct link to check the final result.