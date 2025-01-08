The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. The interview schedule will commence on January 22, 2025, and end on February 1, 2025.

The interview will be held in two different shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

How to check the BPSC BHO interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the interview schedule notification Click on the schedule a new PDF will appear Download the interview schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the BPSC BHO interview schedule.