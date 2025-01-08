The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the class 10th matric final examination. The admit card can downloaded from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

School principals can download the admit card by logging in through the website. The students can not download the admit card from the website. The admit card should be signed, stamped by the principal, and then distributed to the

The Bihar board Matric practical exam is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 23, 2025 and the theory exams will be held from February 17 to 25, 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the admit card link Key in the school code and password Download the admit card

Direct link to download the admit card.