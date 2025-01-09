Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 13/2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions by January 11, 2025, up to 5.00 pm.

Candidates can also download their response sheets up to February 7, 2025. The computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) was conducted on January 3 and 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 vacancies.

“The Response Sheets would be displayed from 08/01/2025 on Commission’s official website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) for the candidates who have attended the exam in their login. The Response Sheets will be available on the website from 08/01/2025 to 07/02/2025 up to 5:00 P.M. After 07/02/2025 5:00 P.M., the response sheets will not be available under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CDPO answer key 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDPO answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CDPO answer key 2024.

Direct link to CDPO candidate’s response sheet 2024.