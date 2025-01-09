Delhi High Court has announced the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination result 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the viva voce round.

A total of 153 candidates have been declared qualified. The Delhi Judicial Services Main exam was conducted on April 13 and 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

The shortlisted candidates must send/ submit one set of self-attested copies of documents and original documents mentioned in the official notification to the Joint Registrar, Examination (Judicial), Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court, within 5 working days of the publication of the result i.e., by January 14, 2025, reads the notification.

Steps to download Judicial Service Mains result 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Recruitment Results Click on the Delhi Judicial Services Main result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.