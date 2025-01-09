The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the results for the Departmental exam (November 2024) held from December 18 to December 23, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam results through the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

How to check the exam result

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Indian Military College ( RIMC ) Dehradun (UK) has released the notification for admission to Class 8 for the January 2026 term. Students studying in or have passed Class VII from a recognised school are eligible to apply. Candidates can submit their filled-up forms by March 31, 2025.

