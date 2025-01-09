The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the result for the round 2 counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

Candidates can online accept allocated seats and report to the allocated institution till today, January 9, 2025.

How to check the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 2 result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement Click on the result link Check the counselling result Save it and download it for future reference

Direct link to download the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 2 result.