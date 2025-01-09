The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Chemist in Group-B of Odisha Subordinate Chemical Analysis Services Cadre under the Steel and Mines Department, advertisement number 26 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 22 posts.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in the required details The answer key will appear on your screen Submit objections, if any