The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 session 1. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in . The admit card for the examination will be released 3 days before the examination date.

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) will be held on January 30, 2025. The examination will be held in the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Main exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main exam city slip 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main Session 1 exam city intimation slip 2025.