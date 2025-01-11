IGNOU December TEE result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ignou.ac.in.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results of the December Term-End Examinations (TEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ignou.ac.in.
The exam was conducted from December 2, 2024, to January 9, 2025.
Steps to download IGNOU December TEE result 2024
Visit the official website ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the Student Services
Click on the Results tab
Key in your login details and submit
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to IGNOU December TEE result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.