The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from January 14 to 16, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 VAS posts, of which 174 vacancies are for the post of Animal Husbandry Deptt and 2 for Sheep Husbandry Deptt posts.

Steps to download VAS answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the VAS answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any