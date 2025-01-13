The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, has announced the results of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gujaratset.ac.in .

As per the notification, a total of 35875 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2595 candidates have qualified the exam. The e-certificate of GSET 2024 will be available for download after February 28, 2025. The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024.

Applicants qualifying the exam will be eligible for appointment to Assistant Professor / Lecturer posts.

Steps to download GSET result 2024

Visit the official website gujaratset.ac.in On the homepage, click on GSET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GSET result 2024.