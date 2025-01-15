Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the interview call letter for the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The interview schedule will commence on January 21, 2025, and end on February 1, 2025. The interview will be held in two different shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Steps to download BHO interview call letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BHO interview call letter.