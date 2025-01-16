The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registrations for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to fill out the application form is April 30, 2025, reports ToI. However, JEECUP is yet to release the official notification or Information Bulletin for more details. Once out, applicants can check the fee details, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details.

Steps to register for UPJEE 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025.

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.