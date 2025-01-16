RPSC Assistant Professor interview call letter released; here’s details
Candidates can download the call letter through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Assistant Professor- Political Science, College Education Deptt. (Adv. No. 01/2023-24 Date 22-06-2023), Assistant Professor- URDU, College Education Deptt. (Adv. No. 01/2023-24 Date 22-06-2023) and Assistant Professor- English, College Education Deptt. (Adv. No. 01/2023-24 Date 22-06-2023).
Steps to download the interview call letter
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.