The Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the interview call letter for the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the public notices link Click on the admit link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the interview call letter.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce