DSSSB PGT recruitment 2025: Registration window for 432 posts begins today
Candidates can fill out their application form through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till February 14, 2025.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online application for the recruitment of the Post Graduate Teacher. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till February 14, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 432 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category should not pay the application fee.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Fill the application form
- Save the application from
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the DSSSB PGT application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.