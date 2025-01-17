The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the State Eligibility Test 2024 final answer key for seven subjects. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

MP SET 2024 was conducted on December 15, 2024. The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam was held for 36 subjects.

Steps to download MP SET final answer key 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP SET final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

