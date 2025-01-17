Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG Common Entrance Tests 2025 (TG CET 2025) exam schedule. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website tgche.ac.in.

TG EAPCET 2025 will be held on April 29 and 30 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) and on Ma 2 ad 5 (Engineering). TG ECET and TG Ed.CET for BEd courses will be conducted on May 12 and June 1, respectively. TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET will be conducted on June 6, 2025.

TG ICET for MBA and MCA courses will be held on June 8 and 9, 2025. TG PECET and TG PGECET is scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 14, and June 16 to 19, respectively. Detailed notification with exam schedule, eligibility, registration fee and other details will be announced by the concerned CET Conveners in due course of time.

