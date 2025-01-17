The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment (Main) Examination for Specialist Posts/ Services-2023 schedule under Advt. No.5172. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 1, 2025. The Research Assistant exam will be held in two shifts: 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm and 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and the Assistant Conservator exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on January 28, 2025. A total of 395 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download CPGLRE Mains schedule 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGLRE Mains schedule 2023 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference