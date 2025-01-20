The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the results of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

As per the official notification, a total of 64,877 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 63288 candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 1589 candidates appeared for the Hybrid mode 58 1940 1589 (CBT + Paper pen mode). The results of the July 2024 semester Exam for 459 courses (all held in CBT mode) have been released.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, go to the result link Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the result.