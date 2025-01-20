The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Additional Private Secretary exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 27 to February 13, 2025. A total of 1653 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 APS posts.

Steps to download UKPSC APS admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the UKPSC APS admit card 2024.