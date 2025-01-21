The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 detail application form (DAF). Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in till January 27 (6.00 pm).

Candidates who have qualified the main exam will appear for the Personality Test (Interview) to be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to fill UPSC IFS Mains DAF 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in On the homepage, go to the DAF FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC tab Click on IFS Mains 2024 DAF link Fill the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IFS Mains DAF 2024.