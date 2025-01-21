The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has released the provisional answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). Eligible Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until January 23, 2025, through the official websites CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The result will be declared on March 7, 2024. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2025.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the answer key Check the answer key Download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to check the UCEED answer key.

Direct link to check the CEED answer key.