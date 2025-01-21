The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination schedule 2024 ( CCE 2024 ). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J and K Administrative Service, 30 for J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J and K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download CEE Prelims schedule 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims 2024 exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference